Horror board games are a great way to heighten your Halloween experience at home or with friends.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A locally owned shop for all things games and comics is now open in Lafayette.

Sanctuary Games and Comics officially opened its doors on Oct. 19 and is located at 1512 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 5, in Lafayette.

Owner Daniel Boudreaux spoke with News 10 about why he decided to open the store.

“I’ve been involved with the local gaming and comic scene my whole life,” Boudreaux said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I met my two best friends in a game shop here in Lafayette when we were 14,” he said. “I wanted to create a place where people can come, just leave all their problems at the door, have fun and play games.”

“Make those friends that will last a lifetime,” he continued.

Boudreaux also told News 10 about in-store gatherings which are held Tuesday-Sunday each week.

“Tuesday we do board game night, we will also be hosting Super Smash Brothers Malay tournaments on Tuesday nights as well,” he said. “Wednesday is Warhammer and new comic day.”

He also said that on Thursdays, they host Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournaments. Fridays are dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons. On Saturdays, they host a Digimon tournament and Yu-Gi-Oh! Lastly, on Sundays you can come in and play Magic: The Gathing.

Boudreaux also mentioned that food and drinks are available for those who come in and play.

The full list of the great things hosted by Sanctuary Games and Comics can be found on their Facebook.

What you can expect to find at the newly opened store is “board games, card games; like Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon, we also miniature war games,” Boudreaux said. “We have Dungeons & Dragons, the books, the minis, the dice. We also have paint for painting minis and stuff like that.”

“When it comes to comics, we have the new single issues every week. We also have graphic novels and Manga,” he said.

Boudreaux also mentioned that he streams every day from the store, whether it be video games, painting, or box openings.

He told News 10 that those streams can be found on their Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch.

Sanctuary Games and Comics is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For all things Sanctuary Games and Comics click here.