LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Funeral services have been set for longtime UL administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco.

Services will be Monday for the longtime UL administrator and husband of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. He died Saturday at the age of 87.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the UL Student Union Ballroom at 620 McKinley St. A prayer service and celebration of life reflections will begin at 5:30 p.m. Parking is available across the street at Olivier Hall Parking Tower.

Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Walters Funeral Home at 2424 N. University Ave. A funeral Mass will follow at St. John Cathedral with reflections at 1:30 p.m. and Mass at 2 p.m.

After Mass, a burial service will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery at 174 Church St. in Grand Coteau.