LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Funeral services are set for James Robert Crawford, 90, a pioneer in the oilfield industry.

Crawford passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday morning, September 20 at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be on Saturday, Sep. 30 in Martin & Castille’s Southside location, 600 E. Farrel Rd, from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. A Celebration of Life Catholic Service will be held at 3 p.m. in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette. Father Howard J. Blessing will officiate at the services.

A U.S. Army veteran, Crawford participated in some of the first coiled tubing jobs ever run in the oilfield, having been in it since the late 1950’s. He traveled the world and visited 17 countries, having lived in Brazil, Holland and London. He has held over 25 patents for innovations, improvements to coiled tubing and nitrogen services and commercialized innovations in production recovery through patented services.

In 1982, Crawford was a founder and owner of Nitrogen Pumping and Coiled Tubing, Inc. (NPACT), and was selected in 1991 as “Acadiana’s Top 100 Companies in the Gulf Coast.” He was an accomplished businessman, entrepreneur, writer, inventor, boss, husband and father.

In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to Hospice of Acadiana, a charity that was near and dear to Jim Bob, having once served on the Board of Directors.

