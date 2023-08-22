LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the former Lafayette city marshal.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, at Martin & Castille Funeral Home located downtown, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette.

It has been requested that visitation be observed in the downtown location on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

A burial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 355 Teurlings Dr., Lafayette, LA.