LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A house fire on Vanburen Drive in Lafayette was caused by a frying pan left unattended in the kitchen by a teenager, the Lafayette Fire Department said.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said the male juvenile was in the home was preparing to fry food when the pot of grease ignited catching the cabinets and other combustibles.

He said the teen was alerted of a fire by a younger brother and both escaped without injury.

It was determined that a pot of grease was left unattended, ignited and spread, Trahan said.

“Kitchen fires are the leading cause of home fires. It’s usually the result of a pot of grease being left unattended. Never leave a pot unattended. Only adults should be doing any type of frying. In addition to a working smoke alarm, fire extinguishers should be in every home,” Trahan said.