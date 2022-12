LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway. There is one confirmed death.

Lafayette Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Frontage Rd. is closed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be posted as they become available.