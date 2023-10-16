LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With Halloween around the corner, an elaborate spectacle is put on by one man to raise money for Acadiana children in need.

The Halloween display is capturing the attention from people across Lafayette with a little bit of spooky, a little bit of fun and creativity, but all for an amazing cause.

Phil Devey started Fright House on Lefleur 7 years ago. At first, it was all for his kids. “I started doing it for them and just had a good time decorating for Halloween. It just kept getting bigger and bigger until I needed a better reason to be doing it and it turned into more of a charitable event,” says Devey.

Now the Halloween house is to raise money for organizations geared towards kids in Acadiana. Last year, Devey donated all the money to the Boys and Girls Club. This year the funds raised will go to Healing House, a non-profit that provides a safe place for children who have lost loved ones.

“It’s a great foundation, a great organization. In Lafayette, there’s so many great organizations to fundraise for and this is one of many. So this year, we selected Healing House. We hope that we can raise some money and make a difference.”

At the home on Lefleur Street in Lafayette, you can find two donation boxes and scan the QR code to make a donation. Devey’s own roofing business is putting up $2,500. He hopes to raise at least $5,000 altogether for Healing House. While it’s all for a great cause, the home also makes for a great time with friends and family.

“That’s kind of part of the main reason we do this. I love seeing kids come out, checking it out. Kids, like Isaac, checking it out. The neighborhood getting dressed up. It’s a rare occasion to have people come out as neighbors to congregate and have a good time and laugh and enjoy the festivities,” says Devey.

The house is available to check out any day of the week up until Halloween.

