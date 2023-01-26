LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life.

Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane.

A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggest Savoy was stabbed to death.

Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, the victim’s ex-husband.

News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor looks into the history of the alleged killer and brings a closer look at who Savoy was as a person.

Kim McCoy is a friend of the victim and godmother to her children..

“My sister called, and they were crying and screaming in the back and so I was just like no way you know I just spoke with her.”

McCoy says she shared 16 years of friendship with Savoy and says there have been a lot of sleepless nights since her death.

“Nikki was sweet and loving, caring, smart and an educated person that didn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

She says Savoy leaves behind two boys, 3 and 1.

“She loved to travel and she definitely wanted to see the world with her boys and that’s what she was recently talking about for the future. When I think about all that. It just hurts me and it breaks me down.”

McCoy says she witnessed the suspect “act out a few times. I mean more than twice, just a violent and negative person.”

In doing research on Broussard we learned that a bill of information on several crimes, including

attempted second degree murder and sexual and simple battery.

He was indicted for negligent homicide and pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years’ time served. He was also charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs and distribution.

His new charges of second-degree murder, domestic abuse, child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, and interfering with emergency communication, could land him behind bars for a long time.

“I love my friend and I am going to miss my friend.”

In a closing message to the public, McCoy says, “if you see red flags in any person you are dating from the beginning then re-evaluate the relationship.”