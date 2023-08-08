LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The City of Lafayette has come together to support Officer Hali Bradford while she recovers.

Dylan Boudreaux, a friend of Bradford, says her positive spirit and love for her community makes a great impact on anyone she meets. “Hali has always been full of smiles, real positive, every time she came into the gym everybody was excited to see her. She’s always been real goofy, real giddy, and always had a smile on her face. You know, she would give the shirt off her back. She was always a great friend to me.”

Boudreaux says he firt met Bradford when they started training at the same gym. Bradford’s joyful personality made them friends, and her work ethic made her standout in the training room. “Being her coach and watching her workout, she was always full of grit. You know, she was a hard worker and it really showed.”

That grit helps Bradford standout both in the gym and on duty. “She really enjoyed it. You can tell that she was proud of what she did. She was tired and stressed out sometimes, but she was always there ready for another shift and be her best self. You can tell she really liked serving the community of Acadiana.”

Boudreaux says when he first heard the news of Bradford’s injury while on duty, he immediately reached out to her to show his support. But a text message just wasn’t enough, so Boudreaux started a GoFundMe to help Bradford on her difficult road towards recovery.

The GoFundMe that has already seen donations from across the community and Acadiana. “I’m going to see whatever I can do to help her in any way toward her recovery because god knows I have no idea as to what mountains she’s going to have to climb to recover. So, I figured I would ask the community to help me in supporting Hali through her recovery, and it’s been incredible to see the community come together in a short period of time just to help support Hali.”