CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A little girl in Lafayette raises money with a lemonade stand to help her friend, 6-year-old Marcel Bonnet, who was injured in a roller coaster accident in Kissimmee, Florida.

The little girl’s mother Annette Walters said it’s important to always be there for a best friend in need.

“Our kids are very close,” Walters said. “It was actually my daughter’s idea and she wanted to support her friend. I was like let’s do it. I have the weekend off of work and it’s kind of on a whim, but we’re just doing the best we can on our own.”

Walters said Bonnet’s family is like family to her, and when this incident happened, she wanted to help.

“I think building community is very important,” Walters said. “She’s family to me, and I just didn’t even think about it.”

Walters said people in the area coming to the fundraiser to help Bonnet is a great way for the community to be there for each other.

“I really hope that people come out and show support for Marcel,” Walters said. “They could really use it right now. I think its really important for us to come together as a community.”

Walters said the lemonade stand, located at 127 Memory Lane in Lafayette, will continue Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to contribute to help Bonnet and his family.