LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The popular restaurant The French Press, which opened in downtown Lafayette more than 14 years ago, has announced it will expand to a second location.

Chef and owner Justin Girouard said the new location, at 3822 Ambassador Caffrey, will open its doors in March.

“Margaret and I have been approached dozens of times about expanding The French Press with additional locations, but the timing never felt quite right,” Girouard said. “The pandemic tested our resiliency, and we learned that The French Press has become an important part of the Lafayette culture. This is the time, and this is the place, to do what we imagined when we first opened more than 14 years ago: Share our dream with as many people as possible.”

With seating for more than 100, and a kitchen more than four times the size of the original The French Press, the second location will allow more diners, faster seating, and a high-capacity, faster-paced kitchen, Girouard said.

“This second location helps move us closer to the expanding population of South Lafayette and outlying areas,” he said. “We’ll also be able to address what we’ve heard for years about our popular original French Press: People were tired of waiting so long to get a table.”

The French Press Ambassador will offer the familiar classics, such as Cajun Eggs Benedict and Sweet Baby Breesus. It will also feature new menu items including Girouard’s twists on local classics, an expanded cocktail menu and private event options. It will be open for business seven days a week from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Luckily, the layout was designed for a restaurant, so we didn’t have too much to do in the way of construction and utilities,” Girouard said. “The bar area is the biggest change and was beautifully built by local firm Atelier Grand Coteau, owned by Toby Rodriguez and Kelly Courville.”

The new space was designed by Margaret Girouard and built mostly with the support of family and friends.

“The French Press on Jefferson will continue to be our flagship restaurant. It’s a beautiful space that changed dining in Lafayette,” she said. “We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished there; this is the beginning of the next chapter.”