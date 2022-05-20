LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Women in Lafayette Parish will have the chance to learn self-defense skills and survival tactics with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for free on June 4.

The seminar is scheduled for June 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it’s open to females 16 and older. Participants under the age of 18 must have an adult chaperone on site.

The curriculum covers survival tactics such as strikes and blocks as well as education on how women can best protect themselves in a variety of scenarios. Participants will learn about the strengths and advantages they possess as females, as well as gain the necessary skills to use them properly.

LPSO’s women’s self-defense class was created by Sgt. Elizabeth Gangloff, who works in the training unit.

Slots are limited. To register, contact Ashley Declouet at ashley.declouet@lafayettesheriff.com or (337)-236-3941.