The Louisiana Department of Health will host three vaccination events for residents seeking to get inoculated against the flu, Monkeypox and COVID.

These vaccines are free of charge, even if you don’t have insurance. If you do have insurance, please bring your insurance card. There are no out-of-pocket costs, but your insurance will be billed.

Vaccines will be administered free of charge at the following places and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Lafayette Parish Health Unit, 220 W. Willow St., Lafayette; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 400 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; 9 a.m.-noon.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Love of Christ Baptist Church, 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley; 9 a.m.-noon.

The events are open to the public, with no appointment required.

Monkeypox vaccines are subject to eligibility requirements. For more information, go to ldh.la.gov/monkeypox.