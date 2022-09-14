LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.

On September 16 and 17, free pet adoptions will be offered. Area shelters in St. Martin, St. Landry and Vermilion Parishes are also participating so no matter where you live in Acadiana.

BFAS will be reimbursing shelters for every cat and dog adopted.

Shelters across the country are at full capacity because pet adoptions decrease during the summer.

The areas participating in the free pet adoptions are:

Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center

410 Dugas Road, Lafayette, LA 70507

337-291-5644

Friday: 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Animal Services

1104 Industrial Park Dt., St. Martinville, LA 70582

337-364-1220

Friday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Animal Aid Vermilion Area

11303 Pioneer Road, Kaplan, LA 70548

337-366-0212

Email: Animalaidvermilion@gmail.com

Friday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control