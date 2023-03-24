LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Another Hopefest, centered around music, fun, and good deeds is quickly approaching. Next weekend, the 16th annual free music festival will be taking place in Moncus Park.

Every year, members in the community select one neighbor who is most in need along with special needs students in the St. Thomas More Options program to be the beneficiaries of Hopefest’s proceeds.

St. Thomas More junior class students are responsible helping make this event possible. Each shared how much they look forward to giving back to those in need in such an enjoyable way.

This years line up will kick off with a 5k race at 9 a.m. on April 1 and a performance by the Louisiana Red, David Barnes, Brandon Heath and Matt Wertz from 7-9 p.m. Entry to the festival is free.