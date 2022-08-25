LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana Cares and Bolt are joining forces to offer free monkeypox vaccines in Acadiana among the LGBTQ+ community.

The free vaccines will be offered at Bolt, located at 222 Jefferson, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

No appointments are required for that day, however, appointments for monkeypox tests and vaccinations are also available on other weekdays at Acadiana Cares’ in-house clinic.

“It is critically important that our community knows that monkeypox vaccines are not only available here in Lafayette, but they are free,” Acadiana Cares CEO Claude Martin said. “By offering vaccines at Bolt, we’re making it easy and accessible for those who are vulnerable to take advantage of these vaccines and prevent the spread of monkeypox here in Acadiana.

Acadiana Cares accepts most forms of insurance including Medicare and Medicaid, and for those without insurance, a sliding fee program based on income is available.

More information about monkeypox and the monkeypox vaccine can be found on the Acadiana Cares website.