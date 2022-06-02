LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Nationally certified technicians will be offering assistance with child safety seat installation on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1407 Surrey St. in Lafayette.

Community Honda of Lafayette will have a team of technicians who can teach you how to:

Select the proper child restraint

Ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly

Ensure that the restraint is correctly installed in your vehicle

It’s estimated that 96% of all child restraints are installed incorrectly and that motor vehicle crashes are the #1 killer of children, according to University Medical Center New Orleans and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.