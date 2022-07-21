LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – You can welcome a furry friend into your home this weekend as The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is offering free pet adoptions on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, the LASCC will offer free pet adoptions thanks to a partnership with a national animal welfare organization, Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS).

The following shelters in Lafayette, St. Martin Parish, and Vermilion Parish will be participating in the free adoption weekend:

Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center located at 410 Dugas Rd. — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. o Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

located at 410 Dugas Rd. — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. o Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday St. Martin Parish Animal Services St. Martinville located at 1104 Industrial Park Dr. — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday

located at 1104 Industrial Park Dr. — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday Animal Aid Vermilion Area located at 11303 Pioneer Rd. — by appointment on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

Across the country, the summer months have the highest animal intake, especially in July. Right now, kennels at all three shelters are full so this weekend may be the perfect opportunity for residents to not only adopt a furry friend but also to save lives.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, St. Martin Animal Services Coordinator Andrea Mire stated that “adopting saves two lives – the pet you adopt and opens a spot for other animals.”

Mire continued, “we are happy to join forces with other shelters in Acadiana to clear as many kennels as possible and help people who may not have the financial means to adopt.”

The shelters are also offering the ability to foster pets if you are not ready to commit to adoption.