LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.

Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

According to the press release, Anderson pleaded guilty on April 27 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court revealed that investigators with the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department encountered Anderson in the Cypress Bayou Casino parking lot on April 30, 2021.

The press release said that investigators smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle and on his breath and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Authorities found a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a baggie of methamphetamine, along with other drugs, the press release said.

The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory analyzed the seized drugs and determined that Anderson possessed about 8.4 grams of methamphetamine, 105 grams of marijuana, 47 Alprazolam tablets, and 2 tablets containing methamphetamine.

The press release also said that after a review of Anderson’s criminal history it was found that he has numerous felony convictions including:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (2012)

Possession of cocaine (2015)

Attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2017)

Simple escape (2017)

Simple kidnapping (2018)

Simple Burglary (2018)

Possession of methamphetamine (2018)

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker prosecuted the case.