LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System has a new temporary leader.

Francis Touchet Jr. was voted in unanimously as the interim superintendent by the Lafayette Parish school board at its meeting Wednesday night.

Touchet has been associate superintendent since 2019 after working for the Louisiana Department of Education. He also serves on the Abbeville City Council and as Abbeville’s mayor pro-tem.

Touchet replaces Irma Trosclair, who stepped down as superintendent in June to take the job as principal of Eunice High School, on a temporary basis until a permanent replacement can be named.