LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Multiple people were injured in several shootings across Lafayette Tuesday night. All of the victims are in stable condition, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

LPD responded to three separate shootings Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. The first one was on March 15 at approximately 7:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Pershing St.

The victim was shot once and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He told officers that he was shot by two unknown male suspects.

At approximately 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of General Macarthur St. Two victims were shot and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victims said they were standing around when they heard several gunshots before realizing they were shot.

Just past midnight on March 16, LPD responded to the 300 block of Verdun St. One victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. The victim said she was shot through her front door by an unknown suspect.

All three of these shootings are under investigation and our investigators are actively working on these cases. LPD does not believe that the shootings are related.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.