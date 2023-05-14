LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on the 500 block of South Magnolia St.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a single-dwelling with flames coming from the front door.

No humans were home at the time of the fire, but the occupants’ four dogs died as a result of the fire.

The fire was put out in 10 minutes and the home has heavy damage.

Four of the occupants left the home to visit a relative for Mother’s Day and one was at work.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The family lost everything in the fire. Red Cross was contacted to offer some immediate assistance to the family.

There has been a GoFundMe set up for the family here.

Fire officials are looking into a possible malfunction with the hot water heater. The fire originated in the closet where the hot water heater was located.

The investigation is ongoing.