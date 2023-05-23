LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new restaurant with a familiar name will soon be opening in Lafayette.

Ça C’èst Bon Catering, owned by Shane Vallot, a former UL Ragin’ Cajuns football player, is opening a storefront location in early June, according to a post of the catering business’s Facebook page.

“We have grown tremendously and we needed to upgrade to more space,” the post reads. “We will have a Drive thru and a small sit down area inside!

“With that we will be serving a daily menu with burgers, wraps, fries, etc, plate lunches, Heat and Eatz, Meal preps, and more!”

The new location at 803 W. Pinhook Road will be divided into a café and catering office, according to the website Developing Lafayette.

On the gridiron, Vallot was recognized for his talent, earning several accolades including 2021 Sun Belt Second Team Offense and 2021 Rimington Trophy Watch List, according to the Ça C’èst Bon Catering website.

“At Ça C’èst Bon, Shane works tirelessly to bring his unique blend of flavors to your table,” the website reads. “His commitment to using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients ensures that every dish is not only delicious, but also bursting with authentic Cajun flavor.”