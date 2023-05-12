LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau passed away this afternoon at his residence in Lafayette on Friday.

Juneau was a longtime resident of Lafayette and and was senior partner of his own firm. He was nominated to the Federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in 20017 and assumed the bench in 2018. He assumed senior status in 2022 due to a disability.

United StatesAttorney Brandon B. Brown and the staff of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana mourn the passing of Senior United States District Court Judge Michael J. Juneau and issue the following statement:

“Judge Michael J. Juneau was a great American jurist and the consummate professional on and off the bench exhibiting textbook judicial temperament, especially when faced with tense situations during litigation. While in private practice, he was well known and respected throughout the state for being highly skilled in complex civil litigation. Although his time with us on the bench in the Western District of Louisiana was brief by Article III federal judge standards, it was impactful, and he will be missed. The employees of the Western District of Louisiana’s United States Attorney’s Office will keep his wife, Becky, and their children, lifted in prayer and our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Juneau graduated from LSU and was awarded his law degree from Harvard. He was 60 years old.

Funeral arrangements are pending.