LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former St. Thomas More teacher, Jacob De La Paz made an appearance in Federal Court on whether he will stay in jail on charges of Enticing a Minor to Produce Child Pornography.

After a two hour hearing, a Federal Judge ruled that De La Paz will stay in federal custody while until a hearing before a federal grand jury.

He was arrested last week in Youngsville by the Department of Homeland Security. According to court records, the alleged crime with which he is charged occurred on or about Jan. 12.

De La Paz is currently being held at the St. Martin Parish jail with no bond.