LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Jacob De La Paz, a former teacher at St. Thomas More High School facing child pornography charges, will be tried starting on Jan. 29, 2024.

De La Paz pleaded not guilty to the charge on May 23, but had his trial delayed for procedural matters including a psychiatric evaluation. The 33-year-old former educator is being held in custody at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center pending trial.

De La Paz, 33, was arrested April 28 and indicted by a federal grand jury on May 17 for one count of attempted production of child pornography in connection with an incident on or about Jan. 12.

According to court documents obtained by KLFY, U.S. District Judge David Joseph granted a continuance of the trial on Nov. 9 which delayed the trial.

“Given the nature of the pending charge, the appointment of new counsel, and considering the Waiver of Speedy Trial Act [Doc. 44], filed by Defendant, Jacob De La Paz, the Court GRANTED Defendant’s motion and finds that this additional time is reasonable and necessary for effective preparation by counsel for Defendant and the Government, taking into account the exercise of due diligence,” the ruling read.

According to court documents, the trial is anticipated to last three to four days, including jury selection. If convicted, De La Paz faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 30 years, a $250,000 fine and other monetary assessments.

