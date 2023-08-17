LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A teacher hired by St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette who was arrested in July has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of sex crimes with a minor.

Angel Rafael Cardona has been indicted on two counts of attempted production of child pornography and one count of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to the indictment, Cardona is accused of using “a facility and means of interstate commerce,” presumably the internet, to persuade a minor to engage is sex for about three weeks starting June 6.

He is also charged with two counts of using the internet to “employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, and attempt to do so, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of said conduct,” and to transmit those images. Those were alleged to have happened on two occasions, June 11 and 13.

Cardona was hired by STM to start teaching this school year, but was arrested and then fired before he set foot in a STM classroom. He was also employed as an assistant coach, and, according to the school, “all assistant coaching responsibilities over the summer were always under the direct observation and supervision of the STM coaching staff, with no complaints, concerns, or incidents reported.”

The arrest comes on the heels of the arrest and prosecution on federal charges of child pornography and sexual assault of a student of former STM teacher and coach Jacob de la Paz in April. De la Paz was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 17 for one count of attempted production of child pornography in connection with an incident on or about Jan. 12.

Read the entire indictment here: