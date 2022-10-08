LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The old Sears space attached to the Acadiana Mall has been sold to a Florida-based company.

The 197,000 sq. ft. building is set to become Extra Space Storage, a self-storage facility. According to Developing Lafayette, the automotive space of the old Sears will become a car wash.

According to The Advocate, the space sold for $1.5 million to the Florida-based development company Mustard Street Management.

Vacant since 2017, the former Sears will be getting a new roof, paint, doors, and LED lighting. Demo work could start as early as the next few months, the Advocate reported.

As of now, there is no date of completion set.