LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former officer who was fired by the Lafayette Police Department was hoping to get his job back through appeal.

Alex Ritter, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested on malfeasance of office charges and fired from the Lafayette Police Department on April 6, 2021.

Ritter allegedly attacked a suspect on Dec. 31, 2020 near the parish jail.

According to court documents, Ritter’s alleged victim, Edmond Thornton, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, simple escape from custody, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

He appeared before the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board Wednesday to appeal his firing.

The board, however, in full agreement determined that Ritter was not protected by the classified civil service system at time of incident due to his hire date of Jan. 26, 2020, one month shy of civil service protection.