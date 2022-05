LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –A former superintendent of the Lafayette Parish Public Schools System, has died.

Funeral services are pending for Dr. James Easton, Sr., 86 who served as superintendent from 2001 until 2007.

Easton died May 3 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

No additional details were immediately available.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.