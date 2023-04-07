LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)—After battling to keep her law license, former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is now searching for a new job to continue practicing law.

In Dec. 2021, Odinet stepped down from her position days after she was caught on camera using racial slurs.

In the months following, Odinet began her fight with the Office of Disciplinary Council as she looked to keep her license to practice, and the Louisiana Disciplinary Board Committee made recommendations to the Louisiana Supreme Court to dismiss all charges being filed against her.

Odinet’s attorney Dane Ciolino says his client is looking for other ways to continue her career and move forward.

“She is just making an effort to get back into legal practice. “She has offered to take some pro-bono cases. She has applied to work at Acadiana Legal Services. She is just ready to get back to law practice.”

Ciolino says Odinet is working to move past what happened and has been able to come to peace with her decision.

“She is again still remorseful and sorry about the events that led to resignation and is just moving forward.”