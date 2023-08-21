LAFAYETTE, La. — The former Lafayette City Marshal Earl “Nicky” Picard died peacefully at his residence today.

Picard was a Lafayette City Marshal for 30 years, first elected in 1984 and served five consecutive terms. He was 92 at the time of his passing.

The former city marshal remained a notable figure in Lafayette and among law enforcement even after his retirement. Current Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas reflects on his experiences with Picard both before and during his administration.

“Marshal Picard was my mentor and he gave his entire life to law enforcement. I will honor him on this day and will never forget him,” said Thomas.

Picard was a poet outside of his role in Law enforcement and even publish a poetry book with a collection of his poems. He was married to the late Cecille “Jeanette” Dupuis Picard for 70 years prior to her death in 2019.

A poem the he wrote describing his time in law enforcement follows:

“THE MARSHAL’S BADGE”

For thirty years and seven months, the Marshal’s Badge I wore

For thirty years and seven months, I maintained an open door

For thirty years and seven months, I lived the oath I took

Each day I did my job, it was like an open book

For thirty years and seven months, I worked and trained each day

For thirty years and seven months, I sought a better way

For thirty years and seven months, no scandal did take place

For thirty years and seven months, not the slightest trace

These thirty years and seven months, will always be with me

“VERY PROUD, I WAS IN THAT CHAIR TO SEE”

Earl J. “Nickey” Picard

01/20/2019