LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette Councilman and Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux has stepped down from his position on the board, News 10 learned Monday.

Boudreaux went live on Facebook to say he was notified of the rules governing his position as a public employee and a civil service board member.

He said he cannot hold both positions simultaneously.

