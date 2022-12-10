LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards III is headed back to the bench.

Edwards, an Independent, won the Lafayette City Court Judge’s race in Saturday’s run-off election, according to complete but unofficial results.

He defeated Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany (R) in the election.

Edwards will fill the seat left vacant after the resignation of Michelle Odinet, who was disgraced and suspended by the Louisiana Supreme Court when racial slurs captured on video inside the judge’s home were released.

His swearing-in takes place in mid-January and soon after he will join Judge Doug Saloom who is in his 5th term as a city court judge, Division B.