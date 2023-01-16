LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The former Don’s Seafood location in Downtown Lafayette will be getting a makeover as a new mixed-used development project is in the works.

The space will be re-branded as Ashby Crossing, which will be “redeveloping Don’s Seafood as a multi-tenant project,” according to their website.

The name itself comes from the original owners of the space. E.J. Krampe of Ashby Crossing said that “we are trying to honor the past, but at the same time we are trying to point to a new future.”

As the property stretches the entire block of Vermilion between Lee and Taylor Street, “the physical premises are extremely visible and well positioned,” it said on the website, and according to Michelle Ezell, “up to 6,000 sq ft of undeveloped restaurant space is available to be subdivided.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There is a multitude of tenant options available,” the brochure said. “The Downtown restaurant space provides a perfect location to capture diners attending any of the many events at Parc San Souci, Park Internationale, Acadiana Center for the Arts or any of the live entertainment venues in proximity. Additionally, tenants will enjoy the seasonal benefits of Mardi Gras and Festival Internationale activity right outside their doors.”

See the full brochure below:

In a video on their website, it is also mentioned that other phases of the project include the development of a residential building, however, the plan is to get tenants for the first phase, and then the second phase will be focused on the residential component, according to Ezell.

Pat Trahan of Ashby Crossing said he sees “Ashby Crossing as a top redevelopment opportunity in Downtown Lafayette.”

“We’re going to have a great mix of residential and retail, and food. It’ll be a great place to come,” Krampe added.

The property is located at 301 E Vermilion St. in Lafayette. For more information, visit the Ashby Crossing website.