LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette City Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux will serve on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Boudreaux’s appointment was by a unanimous vote and fills a current vacancy.

He previously served two terms as councilman.

In 2008, he was elected by the majority of the registered voters who participated in November 2007 City/Parish Council District 4 Election and in 2011 qualified to seek re-election to the same council seat and went unopposed.

Currently he works as the Chief Executive Officer and Founder at To The Front To The Top Consultants and is president at Keep’em Talkin Media Group, LLC.

This is a developing story. We will have more information during our 10 pm newscast.