LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Former Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin addressed the controversy surrounding the LCG partnered Washington D.C. trip at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Led by Harvin, who resigned from his position last week, the trip was established to bring Lafayette students to the nation’s capitol to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

One person, who wishes to remain anonymous, told News 10 there were too many complications to really enjoy the experience. The anonymous person said she was a part of the planning committee with Harvin and others and said there were constant requests for more money on the trip.

Harvin, calling the DC experience the highlight of his career with LCG, said he did not reach a fundraising goal of $200,000 for the trip– which led to changes in housing and meal plans, that caused complaints– and ultimately drew criticism from some participants, plus city-parish government.

On the heels of parents expressing what they called a traumatic experience during the trip, Harvin, several students and parents who were on the trip shared positive experiences.

Students and parents alike, from across Lafayette Parish, said their lives were forever changed for the better because of the trip.

“I chose to resign because I felt God telling me your job here is done,” Harvin said. “This chapter is over. Now, I don’t have to be with LCG to go on another trip to D.C. That could still happen.”

While Harvin is grateful to LCG for getting the trip off the ground and taking part in the planning over the course of eight months, he believes if the controversy surrounding the trip didn’t exist– he would still have his position in the Guillory administration.