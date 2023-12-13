LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Broussard Chief of Police Harold Romero’s funeral visitation will take place on Friday Dec. 15.

Romero served as Broussard’s Chief of Police for eight years, spanning from 1982-1990. In addition to his role in law enforcement, Romero also worked for the Lafayette Parish School Board as a bus driver for 42 years.

Visitation for Romero will be held Friday at Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory from 3-9 p.m. Romero’s life was claimed in a crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 7 in Broussard.

Romero is survived by his son, Harold Romero, Jr.; three stepchildren, Marie, Joe, and Millie; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts