LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Egg Paque-ing is an Easter celebration that is unique to Cajun culture. This weekend, in Parc International, the first ever Easter Encore: Paques in the Parc will feature egg paquing as the main event.

Friday’s festivities have been cancelled due to inclimate weather, but gates will open Saturday morning.

Easter Encore is partnering with The Children’s Museum of Acadiana as well. After the egg paque is over, children will be able to visit the musuem.

Then, there will be a packed line up of live music including: Pine Leaf Boys, Travis Matte, Geno Delafose, Horace Trahan, Rusty Metoyer, Chubby Carrier, Rockin’ Doopsi, Jamie Bergeron and Wayne Toups.

Tickets are available at easterencore.com. Prices are $20 online and will increase at the gate.