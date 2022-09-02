LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.

Parc De Oaks will be located at 3302 Moss Street and plans to open in the Spring of 2023.

According to Developing Lafayette, the family-owned food truck park will be located under large and historic oak trees lit with draping string lights.

The park itself will be able to accommodate eight food trucks, serving up American, Italian, Asian, Seafood, and more. In addition to the wide selection of food options, Parc De Oaks will also feature a permanent bar, live entertainment, and yard games.

The projected opening date is April 1, 2023. For more information, visit the Parc De Oaks website.