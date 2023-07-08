LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the first time, Lafayette is getting its very first food truck park. Phase one of Parc De Oaks began with multiple food truck companies showing off exactly what they have to offer to the community.

In 2019, Christopher and Andrea Amos decided to invest in a Moss Street property with dreams to bring a new aspect to north Lafayette. Andrea says she and her husband were influenced by other cities to open a food truck park in Lafayette.

“My husband and I like to travel, so we go to Austin and noticed the food truck parks is something we never had in the city,” said Andrea. “We just figured why not start here. On the northside of town, we have nothing like that, so it was perfect. The community is excited.”

As the grand opening of the park kicks off, Andrea and Christopher have hopes to bring in more than just food trucks to Parc De Oaks with phase two.

“We will have a beer and wine garden and hopefully the farmers market type style in the future,” said Andrea.

Parc De Oaks gets its name from the many trees surrounding the property. The oaks were all planted years ago by Bonnie Landry Redifer’s father. Redifer says it’s great to see where she grew up becoming a huge part of the community.

“I would have never dreamed about this. When they started building this, I said this is going to be neat. I can’t wait to see this,” said Redifer.

With the popularity that comes with building a new park, Lafayette District #1 City Councilman Patrick Lewis says Parc De Oaks will impact the Northside in a positive way.

“This is just the beginning of something great to happen on the north side of town,” said Lewis.

The Amoses hope to have the park open every day of the week in the future. Right now, they say they are open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.