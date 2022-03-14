LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lingering questions about a proposed $400 permit fee for Lafayette Parish food truck vendors.

The Lafayette city and parish councils to defer voting on the ordinance.



City Councilman Glenn Lazard says the new date to vote has been delayed as well.

Councilman Lazard is the council member who recommended the vote on the proposed ordinance be placed on hold.



Plus, the vote will not take place as scheduled for March 22.



“We had a meeting with the staff at Community Development and Planning last week and we’ve agreed it’s best to defer the ordinance indefinitely while we work through some issues with it,” Lazard stated.



Lazard says food truck operators should be given a chance to weigh-in on the ordinance.



“We also want to give the food truck operators, people that will be most impacted by it obviously, an opportunity to have their voices heard,” Lazard said.



City councilman Patrick Lewis seconded Lazard’s motion to defer the vote.

“Some of the food vendors were telling me about a $200 fee for Mardi Gras. So, what they’re saying for Mardi Gras is that they’re paying $200 besides that $400,” Lewis added.



He says before he agrees to charge food truck vendors $400 to operate lawfully throughout Lafayette Parish, the proposed ordinance must be clear about the requirements and restrictions food truck vendors will have to abide by.



“We’re talking about tables and chairs (not allowed) alongside a food truck. I think we want to omit that and make sure everybody is treated equally. Sometimes at people are waiting outside a food truck. So, should they wait in their car or stand-up? I think they could have a chair or something while waiting for their food,” Lewis explained.

According to the Director of Community Development and Planning, there 67 permitted vendors in Lafayette Parish. Since 2019, the year before the pandemic, there were 27.