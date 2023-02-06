LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The wait for the return of Food Truck Friday at Moncus Park is nearly over.

Moncus Park announced on Monday that the series presented by Home Bank returns on March 3 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and will feature multiple local vendors serving fresh and delicious local eats.

Food Truck Friday will occur weekly from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with extended hours on the following dates:

March 3, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

June 30, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

November 17, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Moncus Park also said that there will be no Food Truck Friday on April 28, in order to support Festival International de Louisiane.

“Food Truck Friday supports our local economy, supports Moncus Park, and is quickly becoming a tourist attraction for foodies in the region,” said marketing and communications manager of Moncus Park Mary Allie Hebert. “We invite the community to come out, support our local small businesses, try a new dish, and have a great time with friends and family.”

You can see a list of weekly vendors on the Moncus Park website.