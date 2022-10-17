LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday.

A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight Monday in the 1900 block of West University Avenue.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that a grease fire ignited inside the truck after a pot of oil was left on the stove top where the burner had not been turned off.

He said the food truck closed around 10:00 pm and that the owners indicated that everything was operating properly before the employees left around 10:30 pm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries were reported.

Trahan said the truck sustained heavy damage.