LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday.
A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight Monday in the 1900 block of West University Avenue.
Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that a grease fire ignited inside the truck after a pot of oil was left on the stove top where the burner had not been turned off.
He said the food truck closed around 10:00 pm and that the owners indicated that everything was operating properly before the employees left around 10:30 pm.
No injuries were reported.
Trahan said the truck sustained heavy damage.