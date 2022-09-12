LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A routine CommutAir flight from Houston, Tx. to Gulfport, Miss. made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) on Sunday.

A spokesperson for CommutAir told KLFY News 10 that the flight operating as United Express “diverted to address a mechanical issue.”

Lafayette Regional Airport Executive Director Steven Picou told News 10 that the aircraft was diverted due to a report of smoke in the cockpit.

The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) and Lafayette Regional Airport fire crews were both on the scene.

Picou also said that the aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned into the terminal.

CommutAir 4233 departed from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10:42 a.m., according to Flight Aware. Around 11:17 a.m., the flight diverted towards the Lafayette Regional Airport and landed at 11:45 a.m.