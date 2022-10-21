LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department has its first female leader.

Captain Judith Estorge has been chosen as the new Lafayette police chief.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory made the announcement Friday.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the interview process. I am confident that Captain Estorge will bring all of the qualities necessary to lead the LPD as their next Chief,” Guillory said.

Born and raised in Lafayette, Estorge studied criminal justice at UL Lafayette and worked her way up the ranks of the Lafayette Police Department since 1993.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She served as a patrol officer, a traffic motor officer, a detective in the Criminal Investigative Division, a precinct 3 sergeant, and watch commander and is currently the commander of precinct 4.

“One of my goals is to build community relationships and do my very best to work together to solve our common concerns. When police and the community work together, we build trust. We rely on our citizens to provide information about crime in their neighborhoods, and we want them to trust us. Together, we can make a difference,” Estorge said.

An introductory event will be scheduled at the beginning of November.