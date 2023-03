LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has revealed a first look at a new skate park coming to Thomas Park in Lafayette.

LCG said that the new and improved skate park will be coming to Thomas Park, located at 300 Geraldine Dr. in Lafayette, later this year.

“The park is designed to be a 13,000 squarefoot destination park with a street plaza, 4.5 to 7 foot bowl, and mini ramp,” LCG said on Facebook.

Courtesy of LCG

LCG also said that the concept above is subject to change.