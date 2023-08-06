SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in Scott Sunday morning.

Firefighters found the home in the Shiloh Mobile Home Park, located at 1111 Roper Drive, engulfed in flames, endangering neighboring homes.

Firefighters discovered the owner of the home laying in a neighbor’s yard needing medical attention. The homeowner was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

No one was found in the home and the fire was tamed quickly, according to the fire department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The home was completely destroyed, while two neighboring homes received minor heat damage, according to the fire department. No firefighters were injured.

The investigation for the cause of the fire is ongoing.