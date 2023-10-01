SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Fire Department responded to an investigation of smoke in an area in the 200 block of Destination Pointe Lane, near Super One Sunday shortly after 6 p.m.

While traveling to the scene, firefighters heard that more callers were saying that a camper was on fire in the 600 block of Highway 93. When they arrived, firefighters saw a camper, shed and a large pile of construction debris behind a home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters tamed the fire quickly before it could spread, according to SFD.

Witnesses told firefighters there was a loud explosion that resulted in a mass of black smoke. The property owner said he was not present at the time of the incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Determining the exact cause of the fire/explosion will take more time, according to SFD. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Related Posts