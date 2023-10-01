SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– The Scott Fire Department responded to an investigation of smoke in an area in the 200 block of Destination Pointe Lane, near Super One Sunday shortly after 6 p.m.
While traveling to the scene, firefighters heard that more callers were saying that a camper was on fire in the 600 block of Highway 93. When they arrived, firefighters saw a camper, shed and a large pile of construction debris behind a home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters tamed the fire quickly before it could spread, according to SFD.
Witnesses told firefighters there was a loud explosion that resulted in a mass of black smoke. The property owner said he was not present at the time of the incident.
Determining the exact cause of the fire/explosion will take more time, according to SFD. No one was injured as a result of the incident.