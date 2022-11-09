LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Reinstated Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin is aiming for a new rank.

In January, Griffin was fired after being accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a female officer.

Last month, the board gave Griffin his job back and now they have agreed that he should be allowed to take the lieutenant exam.

The final decision was not without a heated exchange by board members on transparency and Griffin’s reinstatement rights.

Board member Micky Broussard said that Griffin’s reinstatement gives him the right to be treated as any other employee.

“With the 90-day suspension, he would have been eligible to sign up like all the rest of the employees and if we don’t give him that right he could file suit against this board and LCG.”

Board member Kenneth Boudreaux disagreed.

“My concern is the public’s interest as far as transparency, understanding, a balanced playing field, fairness.”

He explained that he was not insinuating the board was not doing its job, rather he wants to make sure the job is done properly.

“Let’s go with what’s written. I am going with what’s written. That’s what I want to talk about,” Boudreaux shouted.

“Well, let’s talk about it,” Board member Paul Mouton shouted back.

In a vote of three to one, the board allowed the conditional admittance of Sgt. Griffin for the Police Lieutenant exam.

When cooler heads prevailed, Mouton and Boudreaux apologized to each other for the heated exchange.